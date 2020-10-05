Adebayo (neck) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's Game 4 against the Lakers, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

After missing Games 2 and 3, Adebayo appears to be making progress as he works back from a strained neck, but his status is still very much up in the air as of Monday evening. Earlier Monday, Adebayo emphasized to reporters that he only misses games when he's truly injured, so even if he's ultimately cleared to play Tuesday, he'd likely do so at less than 100 percent. Over the last two games, the Heat have turned to Kelly Olynyk at center, and the big man has responded with 20.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. Should Adebayo return, Olynyk would likely see his role decrease.