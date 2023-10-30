Adebayo (hip) will miss Monday's game against Milwaukee, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Adebayo's status worsened throughout the day, culminating in being ruled out during Miami's pre-game warmups. He appears to be day-to-day, but Thomas Bryant and Orlando Robinson will fill his void in the meantime.
