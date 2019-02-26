Heat's Bam Adebayo: One board shy of double-double
Adebayo had 14 points (4-7 FG, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, two steals, one assist, and one block in 21 minutes during Monday's 124-121 loss to the Suns.
Adebayo enjoyed his highest scoring night since Dec. 28 while contributing in every category (except threes). This is essentially the ceiling for the 21-year-old big man, at least so long as Hassan Whiteside is healthy and performing adequately. As such, Adebayo is best reserved for use in deep leagues.
