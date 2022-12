Adebayo finished Saturday's 115-111 loss to the Spurs with 12 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-5 FT), nine rebounds and four assists across 32 minutes.

Adebayo pulled down nine boards, one shy of what would have been his third straight double-double. While it wasn't a spectacular night offensively, the 25-year-old center is currently averaging career highs in both points (20.8) and free throw percentage (84.1).