Adebayo put up 25 points (11-16 FG, 0-0 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one block in 35 minutes of Wednesday's 113-107 loss to Orlando.

Adebayo started his year off right, leading the Heat in points and rebounds on the evening. The only downside for the 23-year-old was that he also led the squad in turnovers. He'll have a chance to correct that against the Pelicans on Christmas.