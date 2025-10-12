default-cbs-image
Adebayo (rest) will not play in Sunday's preseason game against Orlando, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

This is simply a night off for Miami's franchise center. Adebayo has already made three appearances in the preseason with 7.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 16.8 minutes per contest.

