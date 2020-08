Adebayo will not play Friday against the Pacers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

He'll join Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic in street clothes as the Heat close out seeding play against the team they'll meet in Round 1 of the playoffs. Against the Pacers on Monday, Adebayo went for 10 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three blocks in 22 minutes.