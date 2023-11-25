Adebayo will not play in Saturday's matchup with the Nets due to a hip injury.

Adebayo presumably aggravated his previous hip injury during Friday's loss to the Knicks. He supplied 21 points (8-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 35 minutes in the contest. In his absence Saturday, Kevin Love, Thomas Bryant and Nikola Jovic are candidates to fill in at center. The prized big man will have several days to recover, as the Heat do not play again until Tuesday's matchup with the Bucks.