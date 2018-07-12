Adebayo will not play in Thursday's summer league game against the Pelicans, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Adebayo was rested for one of Miami's opening round games, as well, and the second-year big man will likely be done for the remainder of summer league. Adebayo had 24 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in just 23 minutes Tuesday against the Jazz.