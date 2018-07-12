Heat's Bam Adebayo: Out Thursday
Adebayo will not play in Thursday's summer league game against the Pelicans, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Adebayo was rested for one of Miami's opening round games, as well, and the second-year big man will likely be done for the remainder of summer league. Adebayo had 24 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in just 23 minutes Tuesday against the Jazz.
More News
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Posts monster line in return Tuesday•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Will rejoin lineup Tuesday•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Will miss Sunday's summer league game•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Nine points in 19 minutes during loss•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Grabs 10 boards in summer league win•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Will get run in Summer League•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...