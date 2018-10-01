Heat's Bam Adebayo: Out Tuesday
Adebayo (shoulder) will not play in Tuesday's preseason game against Charlotte, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Adebayo missed the opener over the weekend against the Spurs, and he'll remain out Tuesday while dealing with a sprained right shoulder. His next chance to play will come Friday against the Wizards.
