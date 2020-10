Adebayo won't return to Wednesday's Game 1 against the Lakers due to a left shoulder strain, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The 23-year-old dealt with similar issues during the series against the Celtics and appeared to aggravate the injury in the first game of the NBA Finals. Adebayo already had X-rays come back negative, but his status for Friday's Game 2 remains up in the air.