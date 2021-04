Adebayo will not play in Monday's game against Houston due to a sore right knee.

While Adebayo could very well be dealing with some discomfort, the more likely scenario is that the Heat are simply looking to give him a night off on the second half of a back-to-back. And with the lowly Rockets in town, it's a good opportunity to do just that. Expect Dewayne Dedmon and rookie Precious Achiuwa to handle most of the center minutes Monday.