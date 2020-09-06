Adebayo finished with 26 points (10-13 FG, 6-6 FT), 12 boards, 8 assists, and one steal, in 44 minutes of a 118-115 overtime loss to Milwaukee on Sunday.
Adebayo lead all players with 12 boards in the contest, having his way with the Milwaukee frontcourt after the Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) left the game. Adebayo's best game of the series came in his team's only loss thus far. He'll look to close out the Bucks in Game 5 on Tuesday.
