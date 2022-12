Adebayo totaled 31 points (14-21 FG, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Thursday's 115-110 victory over the Clippers.

Adebayo enjoyed a stellar shooting night from the field and also secured his second straight double-double. He's been one of the best centers in the league so far this year in terms of scoring, checking in behind Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid with 21.2 points per contest (24 games).