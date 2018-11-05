Heat's Bam Adebayo: Picks up start Monday
Adebayo is starting at center Monday against the Pistons, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
As expected, Adebayo will get his first start of the season with Hassan Whiteside unavailable due to a knee injury. Adebayo topped 30 minutes for the first time this season Saturday against the Hawks, though he notched just two points and seven rebounds.
