Adebayo notched 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 FT), 16 rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes Thursday in the Heat's 105-99 win over the Mavericks.

Adebayo has been a beast on the glass of late, logging 11 or more boards in four of his last five outings. In addition to his stellar rebounding, Adebayo has chipped in 10.8 points, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks per game over that stretch. He's clearly emerged as the team's top center over Hassan Whiteside and may warrant universal fantasy ownership at this point.