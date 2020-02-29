Adebayo notched 14 points (3-10 FG, 8-10 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and a block over 29 minutes Friday in the Heat's 126-118 win over the Mavericks.

Adebayo struggled with his shot, shooting less than 40 percent for the first time since Feb. 1. However, the bad free-throw shooting big man shot 8-of-10 from the charity stripe and grabbed 11 boards for his third straight double-double. The 22-year-old, posting 17.3 points and eight rebounds through four February home games, will look to finish the month off strong Saturday against Brooklyn.