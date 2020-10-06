Adebayo (neck) is planning to play in Tuesday's Game 4 against the Lakers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

We'll wait for official confirmation from the Heat, but it appears as though Adebayo will make his return after missing Games 2 and 3 with a strained neck. The All-Star suffered the injury during the second half of Game 1, which he exited after posting eight points and four rebounds in 21 minutes. While Adebayo's return is a major boost for the Heat, he'll likely be playing at less than 100 percent, so it's possible he could have some limitations.