Adebayo (knee) will play and start in Friday's game against the Jazz, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Adebayo drew a questionable designation heading into the evening due to left knee tendonitis. It looks like he is feeling fine after warming up and will give it a go. Barring any setbacks, look for the big man to take on his usual workload.
