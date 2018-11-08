Heat's Bam Adebayo: Plays 12 minutes in Wednesday's win
Adebayo had two points (0-1 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two blocks, and one assist in 12 minutes during Wednesday's 95-88 win over the Spurs.
Adebayo returned to a reserve role with Hassan Whiteside rejoining the lineup following a one-game absence due to a minor knee injury. Whiteside was exceptional, leaving little time for Adebayo and fellow backup big man Kelly Olynyk, who saw just 13 minutes. As long as Whiteside is healthy, Adebayo is best reserved for use in deeper leagues.
