Heat's Bam Adebayo: Plays 15 minutes off bench
Adebayo had eight points (4-5 FG), six rebounds and two assists in Tuesday's loss to the Hornets.
Adebayo continues to put up impressive per-minute numbers, but thus far he's been fairly limited, from a workload perspective. Through seven games, Adebayo has topped 20 minutes only twice, and he appears to be firmly behind Hassan Whiteside and Kelly Olynyk in the frontcourt pecking order. Adebayo's situation could become further complicated once James Johnson (hernia) returns to the rotation.
