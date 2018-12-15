Heat's Bam Adebayo: Plays 26 minutes off the bench
Adebayo produced just four points but added nine rebounds, five assists, and two blocks in 26 minutes during Friday's 100-97 victory over Memphis.
Adebayo shifted back to the bench with the return of Hassan Whiteside but still managed to put up some fantasy value. He played four more minutes than Whiteside and was given the nod down the stretch. The rotation moving forward is going to be worth monitoring and could result in Adebayo holding his standard league value.
