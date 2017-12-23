Adebayo had 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Friday's 113-101 victory over Dallas.

Adebayo had himself another strong outing Friday, seeing the court for a career-high 38 minutes. He continues to see additional minutes with the mountain of injuries to the frontcourt and is putting up some nice value for deeper leagues. James Johnson (ankle) and Hassan Whiteside (knee) could return within the next two weeks, giving Adebayo some short-term value until that happens.