Adebayo logged 20 points (9-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 104-101 win over Detroit.

The double-double was his 34th of the season, but it was the three-pointer -- just the 12th of his career -- that was the game-winning shot, as he drained it with no time left on the clock for a true buzzer-beater. Over 12 games since the All-Star break, Adebayo is averaging 18.5 points, 10.2 boards, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks while shooting 52.9 percent from the floor.