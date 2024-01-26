Adebayo recorded 19 points (8-14 FG, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 29 minutes during Thursday's 143-110 loss to Boston.

Adebayo's 19 points tied Tyler Herro for the team lead, but they were little match for a Celtics starting lineup that saw all five players provide at least 15 points. Adebayo has now scored in double digits in 19 straight games since his mid-December return from a bruised hip, averaging 20.5 points, 10.9 boards, 4.6 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.9 steals over that stretch.