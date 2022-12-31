Adebayo amassed 22 points (6-14 FG, 10-11 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and four steals across 30 minutes during Friday's 124-119 loss to Denver.

Adebayo got off to a rough start, going just 1-of-7 from the field for two points in the first quarter, though he did add five boards and a steal. He finished the first half with nine points on 3-of-9 shooting before going 3-of-5 over the final two quarters as the Heat fell to the Nuggets in a tight one on the road. Adebayo did, however, go 7-of-7 from the free-throw line in the second half and 10-of-11 on the night to help him reach the 20-point mark for the fourth time in his last five contests. He also tied Jimmy Butler with a game-high four steals on the night, which matched a season high for the Heat's center.