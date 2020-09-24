Adebayo notched 20 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 41 minutes during Wednesday's Game 4 win over the Celtics.

Adebayo has been a double-double machine in these playoffs, and he has six 20-point double-doubles in 13 playoff games this season. The star big man has scored at least 20 points in each of his last three contests and is averaging a double-double with 17.8 points and 11.5 boards per game while shooting 56.3 percent from the field during this postseason.