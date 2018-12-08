Adebayo produced 22 points (6-9 FG, 10-11 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 32 minutes in Friday's 115-98 win over the Suns.

With Hassan Whiteside (personal) out of the lineup, Adebayo took full advantage of the opportunity and logged a massive stat line. Adebayo should be considered an essential pivot whenever Whiteside is out, and his output is dependent on those opportunities. He will rarely eclipse more than 20 minutes of court time in his usual role, so his fantasy relevance is largely situational.