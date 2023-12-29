Adebayo contributed 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists across 35 minutes during Thursday's 114-102 victory over Golden State.

Adebayo didn't have his best shooting effort compared to other games, but he still provided a quality stat line while also notching a double-double for the third consecutive game. Adebayo has looked good since returning from a nagging hip injury in mid-December, and he's averaged 20.2 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game over his last five contests.