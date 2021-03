Adebayo had 15 points (5-11 FG, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 89-85 loss to the Grizzlies.

The 23-year-old delivered another well-rounded line in his second game back from a four-game absence due to knee tendinitis. Adebayo has played 30 and 35 minutes in those two contests and hasn't appeared to have any limitations from the knee issue.