Adebayo recorded 18 points (8-15 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 93-80 loss to the Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Miami struggled drastically as a team in the defeat, shooting just 31.9 percent overall and putting up a paltry 80 points. Adebayo was among the few bright spots, leading the Heat with 18 points and 10 boards for his second double-double of the series. Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry have both massively struggled over the past two games, so Adebayo may need to take on an even larger load if Miami is to stage a comeback and advance to the Finals.