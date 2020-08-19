Adebayo registered 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and three blocks in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 113-101 Game 1 win over the Pacers.

Adebayo scored the third-most points in the Heat behind Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic, but he was an influential presence on both ends of the court, leading all players in rebounds while limiting Myles Turner to just nine points on 4-of-11 from the field. The All-Star center should remain a pivotal piece of the Heat on both ends of the court during the entire postseason run, although his best-case scenario is to be Miami's second-best offensive option behind Butler.