Adebayo mustered 20 points (7-13 FG, 6-7 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds and two steals across 35 minutes in Saturday's win over the Heat.

Adebayo now has two double-doubles over his last four appearances, but surprisingly, he reached that feat with assists instead of rebounds this time. He is one of the best passing big men in the league and has dished 10 assists in five different games already.