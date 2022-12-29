Adebayo supplied 23 points (10-16 FG, 3-6 FT), 14 rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 112-98 win over the Lakers.

Adebayo returned to action following a one-game absence and was his usual dominant self on both ends of the court, outplaying Thomas Bryant and posting a double-double for the fifth time across his last six appearances. One of the most consistent performers for Miami when healthy, Adebayo is averaging 21.2 points, 12.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game during that aforementioned six-game span.