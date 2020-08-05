Adebayo went for 21 points (5-12 FG, 11-18 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 112-106 win over the Celtics.

Adebayo struggled from the field in this one, but he notched 11 of his 21 points from the charity stripe. This was Adebayo's first double-double since the restart, and he has scored 20-plus points in two of his three performances since the league resumed last week. He could be in line for a bigger role on offense as long as Jimmy Butler (ankle) remains banged up.