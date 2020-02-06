Adebayo notched 22 points (9-15 FG, 4-7 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 128-111 loss at the Clippers.

Adebayo has one triple-double and three double-doubles during his last five games, and he has been filling out the stat sheet admirably almost on a nightly basis. If we consider his last 10 games, the versatile big man is averaging 16.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists per contest.