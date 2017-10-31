Heat's Bam Adebayo: Posts first career double-double
Adebayo contributed 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 FT) and 13 rebounds in 31 minutes during Monday's 125-122 overtime loss to the Timberwolves.
Adebayo enjoyed his first career double-double, posting career highs in scoring, rebounding, minutes, made field goals and made free throws. The 20-year-old rookie made his third straight start at center, but Hassan Whiteside (knee) is likely nearing his return to the lineup. If Whiteside still isn't ready to go for Wednesday's matchup versus the Bulls, expect Adebayo to draw another start.
