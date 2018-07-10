Heat's Bam Adebayo: Posts monster line in return Tuesday
Adebayo (rest) rejoined the lineup for Tuesday's 90-98 win over the Jazz, posting 24 points (5-13 FG, 14-16 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and two block across 23 minutes.
Adebayo has been solid throughout summer league so far, but made his presence felt Tuesday and demanded the ball the entire time he was in the game. He scored a game-high 24 points and made a living at the free-throw line, getting off 16 attempts from the charity stripe, which by itself was more than the 12 total attempts from the Jazz squad as a whole. He added some impressive all-around production elsewhere across the box score and rewarded DFS owners who rostered him Tuesday. However, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports that the Heat are considering holding Adebayo out of the final few summer league contests for rest, so it will be a situation to monitor closely over the coming few days.
