Adebayo scored 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-2 FT) to along with 13 rebounds and seven assists across 34 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Raptors.

Adebayo didn't get to the free-throw line at the same prolific rate as in each of his past two games, causing his scoring to dip. Even so, he delivered a well-rounded stat line that has come to be expected. The only thing lacking was defensive stats, though he made up for it by racking up seven assists -- his third straight contest with five or more dimes.