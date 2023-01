Adebayo accumulated 24 points (11-19 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 34 minutes during Thursday's 108-102 victory over the Bucks.

Adebayo finished second on his team in scoring with 24 points by turning in an efficient shooting line. He continues to make an impact on the boards, as he secured 10 of his 12 rebounds on the defensive end. Adebayo has now collected a double-double in four of his last five matchups.