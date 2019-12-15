Adebayo had 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and two blocks in 37 minutes during Saturday's 122-118 overtime win at Dallas.

Adebayo has been on a tear of late, notching five straight double-doubles and two triple-doubles over his last three starts. He should continue filling out the stat sheet Monday in a tough away matchup at Memphis.