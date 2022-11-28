Adebayo amassed 32 points (13-20 FG, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block over 34 minutes during Sunday's 106-98 win over the Hawks.

Adebayo scored the most points by a player on either team and he did so in an efficient manner. He's now scored 30-plus points in back-to-back games and continues to serve as one of the focal points of this offense with Jimmy Butler (knee) sidelined. Adebayo is averaging 24.6 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists in his last five contests since Butler went down.