Adebayo (toe) participated in "much of" Sunday's practice, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

It was previously reported that Adebayo didn't participate in Sunday's practice, though this update suggests that the star big man is trending in the right direction ahead of Monday's game against the Knicks. The Heat are expected to provide an update on the star big man's status by Sunday night, and if he's ultimately ruled out for a sixth straight game, Kel'el Ware and Nikola Jovic will likely continue seeing a bump in minutes.