Adebayo (back) is probable for Monday's game against the Nuggets, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Adebayo is likely to return from a two-game absence due to lower-back soreness, which would leave fewer minutes available for Nikola Jovic. Adebayo has struggled on the offensive end of late, averaging 11.8 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 37.5 percent from the field in 33.8 minutes per game in his last four outings.