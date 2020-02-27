Heat's Bam Adebayo: Probable Friday
Adebayo (ankle) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Mavs.
Adebayo was a game-time call but ultimately ended up playing in Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves. He didn't appear bothered by the right ankle sprain, as he finished with 22 points, 10 boards, seven assists and two blocks.
