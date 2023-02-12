Adebayo (bilateral knee soreness) is probable to play Monday versus the Nuggets.
Adebayo's knees are feeling a little sore after he logged 43 minutes on Saturday, but given his probable tag, it looks like he'll be fine for Monday's game. Managers can expect to get official confirmation on Adebayo's status closer to Monday's tip-off.
