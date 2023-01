Adebayo (wrist) is probable for Thursday's matchup against the Bucks, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

A bruised wrist kept Adebayo out for Tuesday's narrow win over the Thunder, but he should be back Thursday. He could take on more usage with Kyle Lowry (knee), Tyler Herro (Achilles) and Caleb Martin (quad) sidelined. Since Christmas, Adebayo is averaging 24.1 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks in 35.1 minutes.