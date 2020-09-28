Adebayo amassed 32 points (11-15 FG, 10-11 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Sunday's 125-113 Game 6 victory over the Celtics.

Words can simply not explain the impact Adebayo has had on this series and indeed, the entire playoffs. His rise to superstardom has been a joy to watch and he certainly has the Heat poised for a title push. The addition of a mid-range jumper to his game only solidifies his well-rounded skill set. Heading into next season, those with Adebayo fever are likely to have to part with a second-round selection to feed their cravings.