Adebayo had six points (2-9 FG, 2-5 FT), 11 boards, three assists and two blocks in 25 minutes of his team's 109-89 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.

Adebayo pulled down double-digit boards for the fourth time this season, but his offensive game was lacking as he scored a season-low in points in the contest in what was an inefficient night for the third-year player. He'll look to bounce back from his poor shooting performance when Miami continues its road trip against Phoenix on Thursday.