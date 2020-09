Adebayo had 15 points (4-8 FG, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds and three assists in Wednesday's Game 2 win over the Bucks.

He narrowly missed his fourth straight double-double, but Adebayo was once again effective on both ends, as he spearheaded Miami's effort to slow down Giannis Antetokounmpo. Offensively, Adebayo has scored in double-figures in five of six postseason games. He's handed out at least three assists in each of his last 10 contests.